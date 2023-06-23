North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.