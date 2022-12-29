Marist Red Foxes (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Fairfield Stags after Patrick Gardner scored 21 points in Marist's 77-71 loss to the Rider Broncs.
The Stags are 3-1 in home games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Supreme Cook leads the Stags with 8.4 boards.
The Red Foxes are 0-2 in conference play. Marist has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Stags and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging eight points for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
Noah Harris is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 9.8 points. Gardner is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Marist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.
Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.