Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-5) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-3)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Western Carolina looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Catamounts have gone 1-0 in home games. Western Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.8 points and two steals. Tyzhaun Claude is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.1 points for Western Carolina.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 11.7 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.3 points for Gardner-Webb.

