Campbell Fighting Camels (16-12, 8-8 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (17-12, 11-5 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after D'Maurian Williams scored 24 points in Gardner-Webb's 72-70 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Gardner-Webb scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by six points per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-8 against Big South opponents. Campbell averages 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Gardner-Webb won the last matchup 57-45 on Feb. 10. Williams scored 15 to help lead Gardner-Webb to the victory, and Jordan Whitfield scored 12 points for Campbell.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin' Bulldogs, while averaging 14.4 points. Lance Terry is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Whitfield is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin' Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

