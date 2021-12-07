Wofford (6-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (4-4)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Wofford in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Wofford blew out Kennesaw State by 26 at home on Sunday, while Gardner-Webb fell to East Carolina on the road on Saturday, 62-52.
LEADING THE CHARGE: The Terriers have been led by B.J. Mack and Max Klesmit. Mack is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Klesmit is putting up 14.9 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Runnin' Bulldogs have been led by D'Maurian Williams and Kareem Reid, who are scoring 14.5 and 13.1 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.
STREAK SCORING: Gardner-Webb has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 58.3.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Runnin' Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Gardner-Webb has an assist on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) across its past three outings while Wofford has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Wofford has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SoCon teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com