BOSTON — The parent company of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will take steps to sell the utility as part of a plea deal to criminal charges stemming from the 2018 gas disaster in the Merrimack Valley.
Indiana-based NiSource, one of the largest utilities in the country, agreed to the sale as part of a deferred prosecution for its role in the disaster, said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling. Columbia Gas also agreed to pay a fine of more than $53 million as part of the deal.
In addition, Columbia Gas will be required to allow federal monitors to supervise its operations for three years.
Lelling said the agreement follows a year-long investigation by his office, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies into Columbia Gas’ role in the Sept. 13, 2018, disaster that killed a teenager, injured dozens and damaged more than 130 homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
He announced the settlement at a news conference at the Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston on Wednesday morning.
For its part, NiSource has agreed to turn over any profits from a sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to a third party and implement safety regulations that were previously recommended by federal regulators.
Lelling said criminal charges against included allegations that Columbia Gas had "recklessly disregarded" federal and state safety rules on regulator control lines, sections of pipe that connect and monitor gas lines and pressure.
"This disaster was caused by a wholesale management failure at Columbia Gas," he told reporters at a briefing.
Federal regulators say the gas disaster was preceded by a series of glaring mistakes in the years preceding the incident, including shoddy record keeping.
A report by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded Columbia Gas had a "weak engineering management" system, where information about safety sensors was missing from construction plans, and company officials scrambled to locate shut-off valves as more than 130 fires and explosions ripped through the region.
The board was highly critical of Columbia Gas, suggesting the tragedy could have been prevented if better safety systems were in place.
“We take full responsibility for the tragic events of Sept. 13, 2018 that so impacted our customers throughout the Merrimack Valley,” Columbia Gas said in a statement. “Today’s resolution with the U.S. Attorney’s office is an important part of addressing the impact. Our focus remains on enhancing safety, regaining the trust of our customers and ensuring that quality service is delivered.”
