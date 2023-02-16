FILE - AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France speaks during a news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Pierre Gasly said on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the launch of Alpine’s car for the new season, that he's feeling reinvigorated as part of a French driver lineup at Alpine after spending all of his Formula One career to date as part of the Red Bull organization.