Carolina Hurricanes (17-6-1, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (15-6-5, first in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -119, Hurricanes -102; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Carolina. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and totaling 19 assists.
The Flames are 4-2-3 on their home ice. Calgary ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.
The Hurricanes are 10-3-1 in road games. Carolina is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 11.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau has 28 total points for the Flames, nine goals and 19 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Aho leads the Hurricanes with 16 total assists and has 27 points. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.