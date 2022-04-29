Calgary Flames (50-20-11, first in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets +153, Flames -182; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against Winnipeg. He currently ranks second in the league with 115 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 75 assists.
The Jets are 26-13-9 against conference opponents. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 46.
The Flames are 16-8-2 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Elias Lindholm with 42.
Calgary knocked off Winnipeg 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 21.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-17 in 60 games this season. Connor has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-65 in 81 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has 14 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Flames: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: out for season (upper-body).
Flames: Trevor Lewis: day to day (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
