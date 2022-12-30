Baylor Bears (10-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)
Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor takes on the Iowa State Cyclones after Keyonte George scored 21 points in Baylor's 85-56 victory against the Nicholls State Colonels.
The Cyclones are 7-0 on their home court. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Eli King shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.
The Cyclones and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals. Jaren Holmes is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.
Adam Flagler is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bears. George is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.
Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
