Richmond Spiders (7-6) at George Mason Patriots (8-5)
Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the George Mason Patriots after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond's 83-65 win against the Coppin State Eagles.
The Patriots have gone 7-0 at home. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Josh Oduro leads the Patriots with 6.6 boards.
The Spiders are 0-3 on the road. Richmond has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Patriots and Spiders meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Bailey Jr. is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Patriots. Oduro is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for George Mason.
Burton is averaging 19 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.
LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.
Spiders: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
