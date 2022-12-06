Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5) at George Mason Patriots (5-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -13.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Patriots are 5-0 on their home court. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Josh Oduro paces the Patriots with 6.0 boards.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fourth in the MEAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Patriots. De'Von Cooper is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.7% for George Mason.

Zion Styles is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Da'Shawn Phillip is averaging 11.0 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

