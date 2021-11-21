George Mason (4-1) vs. Washington (2-2)
Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Washington look to bounce back from losses. George Mason fell 67-64 at James Madison on Friday. Washington lost 77-72 in overtime loss at home against Wyoming on Thursday.
SENIOR STUDS: Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown Jr., Jamal Bey, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Nate Roberts and Daejon Davis have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Huskies scoring this season.
CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Patriots have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 20 of 71 field goals (28.2 percent) across its past three games while George Mason has assists on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Washington has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 30.5 free throws per game.
