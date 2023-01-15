Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-10, 2-5 Big East)
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova's 79-71 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.
The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. Villanova is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.1 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.
The Hoyas are 0-7 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 6.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.
Brandon Murray averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Amir "Primo" Spears is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
