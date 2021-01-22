ROWLEY — A Georgetown man awaiting trial on charges he raped and kidnapped a woman hoped a judge on Thursday would reduce the bail he needed to leave the Middleton jail while he awaits trial.
David G. Nadeau, 31, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
A few days later, Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle ordered Nadeau held without bail.
Since then, a Salem Superior Court prosecutor has been assigned to the case and a grand jury convened to consider when to indict him. But since then, three indictment dates, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 16, were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Based on the delays, attorney Christopher Norris asked Doyle on Dec. 28 to reverse his earlier decision to hold his client without bail pending trial and instead give him a chance to post bail. Doyle agreed and set bail at $20,000. Unable to come up with $20,000, Nadeau remains incarcerated at the Middleton jail.
A fourth indictment date was scheduled for last week but that too was postponed for COVID-19 reasons. That prompted Norris to ask Judge William Martin on Thursday to reduce bail to $5,000, calling it a “compromise” considering the indictment cancellations.
Speaking via Zoom, Essex County prosecutor Stefanie Stanbro argued against Norris’ request, saying that while recognizing his frustrations, the cancellations were based on “circumstances beyond the control of the commonwealth.”
Stanbro said COVID-19 concerns resulted in grand juries not being seated for a week at least twice since Nadeau was arrested.
Martin sided with Stanbro and denied Norris’ request for compromise. The judge then scheduled a probable cause hearing for Feb. 19.
While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was immediately impounded, an Essex County prosecutor relayed parts of the case during the dangerousness hearing in December.
The prosecutor said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her will and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he would hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.
Should Nadeau ever post bail, he must remain in his mother’s house around the clock. Nadeau must also wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim and stay out of trouble with the law.
