Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)
Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Amir "Primo" Spears scored 21 points in Georgetown's 92-58 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.
Georgetown finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 6-25 overall. The Hoyas shot 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
Northwestern went 3-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
