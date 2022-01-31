Seton Hall Pirates (13-8, 3-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-12, 0-7 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Seton Hall looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Hoyas have gone 6-5 in home games. Georgetown is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates are 3-6 in Big East play. Seton Hall has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hoyas and Pirates meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aminu Mohammed is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hoyas. Collin Holloway is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Jared Rhoden is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

