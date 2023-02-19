Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 1-15 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11 Big East)
Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Jayden Taylor scored 20 points in Butler's 62-50 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.
The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 at home. Butler is eighth in the Big East with 12.6 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 2.9.
The Hoyas are 1-15 against conference opponents. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Akok Akok averaging 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lukosius is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Butler.
Brandon Murray averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Amir "Primo" Spears is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
