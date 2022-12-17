Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (7-3)
Atlanta; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs meet at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Bulldogs are 7-3 in non-conference play. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. KyeRon Lindsay paces the Bulldogs with 5.4 boards.
The Fighting Irish have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Mardrez McBride is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Georgia.
Nate Laszewski is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 12.9 points for Notre Dame.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
