Georgia Southern Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt)
Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Eagles face Georgia State.
The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. Georgia State is 1-3 in one-possession games.
The Eagles have gone 5-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.
Savrasov is shooting 49.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
