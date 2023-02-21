Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-15, 7-9 Sun Belt)
Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina's 78-75 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.
The Eagles have gone 10-4 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.
The Chanticleers are 5-11 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.
Josh Uduje is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.