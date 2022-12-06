Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)
Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -4.5; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Yellow Jackets take on Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-0 at home. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 2.9.
The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by KyeRon Lindsay averaging 5.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 41.9% and averaging 10.8 points for Georgia Tech.
Terry Roberts is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points for Georgia.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
