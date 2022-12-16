Alabama State Hornets (1-8) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1 ACC)
Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Isaiah Range scored 27 points in Alabama State's 71-63 loss to the North Alabama Lions.
The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 2.7.
The Hornets are 0-8 on the road. Alabama State allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.
Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Range is averaging 13.6 points for Alabama State.
