Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4, 0-1 ACC)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Yellow Jackets take on Clemson.
The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.
The Tigers are 1-0 in conference play. Clemson is 8-2 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 13.3 points. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.
Chase Hunter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
