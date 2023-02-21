Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC)
Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -13.5; over/under is 143
BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Jalen Graham scored 26 points in Arkansas' 84-65 win over the Florida Gators.
The Razorbacks have gone 12-2 in home games. Arkansas scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.
The Bulldogs have gone 6-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.4 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.