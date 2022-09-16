German Marquez rebounded and Ryan McMahon homered.
But the “Friendly Confines” were decided unfriendly for the road-challenged Rockies in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman, who was winless at home entering Friday’s game, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before McMahon hit a two-out solo homer to center.
Stroman, who entered the game 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA at Wrigley — the highest home ERA in the majors for pitchers with at least nine starts — dominated the Rockies. He pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking two.
Marquez, coming off a bad start against Arizona at Coors Field where he gave up a season-high nine runs over just four innings, pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Marquez gave up one run in the first on a leadoff triple to Zach McKinstry, followed by an RBI single by Ian Happ. McKinstry’s solo home run in the fifth turned out to be the difference in the game.
The Rockies slid to 22-48 on the road, a major league worst .314 winning percentage that puts them on pace to finish the season 25-56 away from Coors Field.
