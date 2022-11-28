Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-3)
San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -8.5; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Jacob Germany scored 27 points in UTSA's 78-77 overtime loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.
The Roadrunners have gone 4-2 in home games. UTSA is seventh in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.
The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Niki Krause averaging 5.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Germany is shooting 53.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for UTSA.
Charlie Yoder is averaging 11.3 points for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.0 points for Incarnate Word.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.