FILE - Germany's head coach Hansi Flick watches his team during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Costa Rica, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Germany coach Hansi Flick picked five uncapped players Friday, March 17, 2023, for upcoming friendlies in an experimental first squad since being eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup.