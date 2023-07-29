North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.