PITTSBURGH — Make no mistake: The draft haul the Steelers were able to acquire last weekend was impressive on many fronts — and not just the quality of the players.
Getting two players who were first-round picks on their board and, barring some unforeseen development, have them step in almost immediately as starters automatically makes the draft a success. And getting a tight end such as Darnell Washington in the third round, especially after trading down 13 spots, has the opportunity to make this draft their best since 2010.
But the 2023 draft was about more than just drafting Broderick Jones, the first offensive tackle they took in the first round in 27 years; or Joey Porter Jr., only the second cornerback drafted as high as the 32nd spot since 1997; or even Keeanu Benton, the highest defensive lineman they've drafted since 2014.
This draft was every bit as much about the maneuvering the Steelers were able to do to get those picks. And that's where general manager Omar Khan, running a draft for the first time, is to be applauded.
It started last fall when he traded front-line receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears to get the pick that allowed them to draft Porter with the first pick of the second round.
It continued when he made friends with Bill Belichick to move up three spots and steal Jones away from the New York Jets.
And it includes moving down in the third round to get back the fourth-round pick he had to give the New England Patriots so they could leap-frog the Jets and get their starting left tackle. That allowed the Steelers to draft outside linebacker Nick Herbig, a pick that didn't seem that flashy but accomplished exactly what the Steelers needed — a backup for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
All the navigating enabled them to obtain five players at positions that yearned for attention. And it's the reason their draft class earned them among the highest marks across the league (and an A+ grade from me).
But let's be clear about something.
It is not fair to already proclaim this the dawn of a new era, a new way of operating, as though the previous 22 years under Kevin Colbert never amounted to much.
To be sure, the new regime with Khan at the top and Andy Weidl as his first lieutenant deserves every platitude it receives for passing its first major test like a seasoned crew. Khan's decision to trade Claypool for a No. 2 pick is a deal Colbert might not have made mid-season, especially without acquiring a player in return.
But while their approach may be more progressive and their evaluation process done differently from what the Steelers have been accustomed since 2000, what they have been able to do will ultimately be decided on the field. And that impact won't be felt until their players — the ones they drafted and signed in free agency this year — will finally be on the field in 2023.
Point is: Time will judge just how well the Steelers' new general manager has performed, whether with his draft class, trades or free-agent signings. Right now, he couldn't have blazed to a faster start if he had rocket engines strapped to his back. And that is a good sign for a franchise that is transitioning to a new management structure.
But keep some perspective here. Do not lose sight of what the former regime did and the trades, draft choices and free-agent signings made by Colbert.
In his 22 years of evaluating talent and assembling the draft board, Colbert helped the Steelers make three Super Bowls, six AFC championship games, win 10 division titles and produce more Pro Bowl players than all but three other NFL teams. He traded up in the draft to get a Pro Football Hall of Famer (Troy Polamalu) and Super Bowl MVP (Santonio Holmes) and traded down to get a five-time Pro Bowl nose tackle (Casey Hampton). Some of his free-agent signings included James Harrison, James Farrior, Jeff Hartings, Joe Haden and Ryan Clark.
When he retired after the 2022 draft, Colbert advanced the idea that maybe it was time for some new ideas and a fresh approach in the personnel department. The Steelers appear to have that with their new dynamic duo, even though both really aren't new at all. Khan has been with the team since 2001 and Weidl, a Mt. Lebanon native, got his NFL start with the Steelers in 1998.
In his first year on the job, Khan might be the league's GM Rookie of the Year, if such an award existed. His willingness to make trades and turn over the roster is proof he was not inclined to tiptoe into his new role.
But while people want to already throw bouquets — and justifiably so — keep in mind the shoes he is filling took many of the same steps with tremendous success before him.
