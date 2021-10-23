PITTSBURGH — For most of last season, the Steelers started eight players on defense who were first-round draft choices. On offense, they started four.
That number has declined this season with the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey and (likely) guard David DeCastro and the free agent departure of outside linebacker Bub Dupree.
But that doesn't mean their roster, even their practice squad, is devoid of top draft choices. In fact, only one other NFL team has as many first-round picks on their payroll as the Steelers. However, more than half of them were drafted by other teams.
The Steelers have 14 players on their active roster, practice squad and injured reserve who were first-round draft picks. Only the New York Giants have the same amount.
Of that, 11 are on the 53-man roster. Only two teams — the Giants (13) and San Francisco 49ers (12) — have more first-round picks on their active roster, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Atlanta Falcons also have 11.
Only six of the 11 first-round picks on the 53-man roster were drafted by the Steelers — Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Terrell Edmunds, Devin Bush and Najee Harris. The other five were acquired either through trade (Minkah Fitzpatrick) or free agency (Joe Haden, Eric Ebron, Dwayne Haskins, Melvin Ingram).
That does not include defensive end Taco Charlton and safety Karl Joseph, who are on the practice squad; or nose tackle Tyson Alualu, who is on injured reserve. That means eight of the 14 players on their payroll who were first-round picks were drafted by another team.
But they weren't the only ones. Remember past interludes with Justin Gilbert? Mark Barron? Paxton Lynch?
Who's next? Dez Bryant?
Mike Tomlin's infatuation with former first-round picks is not really surprising. Those are the players — the potential top picks — he meets and talks with the most at the NFL combine and pro days, especially if they happen to be in the Steelers' cross-hairs as a possible draft-day selection. He speaks often about getting to know a lot of these players during the draft process and sometimes using it for research and decision making at a later date.
Tomlin also cites their pedigree — what made them a top pick — even if their production at the NFL level never lived up to their skill set. Nonetheless, the expectations are greater for those players because of their draft position.
"It should be," said senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin, who has three first-round picks in his starting secondary. "Those guys were drafted No. 1 for a reason and we expect them to play up to that level."
Finding starters and getting production from a first-round draft choice can be difficult enough sometimes. Taking another team's discarded (failed?) pick and hoping they can finally live up to their pedigree can be even more precarious.
But the Steelers have had past success with those players, too. James Farrior was a No. 1 pick of the New York Jets. Jeff Hartings was selected 23rd overall in 1996 by the Detroit Lions. They traded for Jerome Bettis, who was drafted 10th overall in 1993 by the Los Angeles Rams. Bettis and Kevin Greene are the only Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who were not drafted by them.
Here is a breakdown of the 14 players who were first-round draft picks and how they were acquired by the Steelers:
Draft choices
Ben Roethlisberger, QB — Acquired with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft
Cam Heyward, DE — Acquired with the 31st overall pick in the 2011 draft
T.J. Watt, OLB — Acquired with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Terrell Edmunds, S — Acquired with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft
Devin Bush, ILB — Acquired with the 10th overall pick after trading up 10 spots in the 2019 draft
Najee Harris, RB — Acquired with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 draft
Trades
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S — Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in September 2019. Originally drafted 11th overall by the Dolphins in 2018
Free agents
Tyson Alualu, NT (IR) — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017. Originally drafted with the 10th overall pick in 2010 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is currently on injured reserve and out for the season.
Joe Haden, CB — Signed as a free agent in August 2017. Originally drafted with the seventh overall pick in 2010 by the Cleveland Browns
Eric Ebron, TE — Signed as unrestricted free agent in March 2020. Originally drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 10th overall pick in 2014.
Dwayne Haskins, QB — Signed as a free agent in January 2021. Originally drafted by the Washington Football Team with the 15th overall pick in 2019.
Melvin Ingram III — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in July 2021. Originally drafted with the 18th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2012.
Karl Joseph, S — Signed as a free agent in September 2021 and assigned to the practice squad. Originally drafted with the 14th overall pick in 2016 by the Oakland Raiders.
Taco Charlton, DE — Signed as a free agent in September 2021 and assigned to the practice squad. Originally drafted with the 28th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.
