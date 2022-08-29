It probably didn't help that NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt was injured on a play that defensive end Cam Heyward said should be outlawed because of player safety.
But Mike Tomlin was not happy with the way Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell approached the final minutes of Sunday's final preseason game at Acrisure Stadium, in particular calling for an onside kick with 30 seconds remaining, trailing by 10 points.
Tomlin did not make mention of his displeasure in his postgame comments, but the Steelers did not like that Campbell had his quarterbacks attempt 12 consecutive passes in the final two minutes when trailing 19-3. Maybe it was a coincidence, but the Steelers were twice penalized for roughing the passer during that stretch.
After the Lions scored a touchdown with 30 seconds remaining but failed on a two-point conversion attempt to make it 19-9, Campbell called for an onside kick that the Lions recovered at the Steelers 37. Detroit attempted three more passes before time ran out.
Campbell, a former NFL tight end in his second season as Lions coach, is trying to change a culture for a franchise that has won just 17 games the past four seasons. He has been doing so with an intensity and passion that has been on full display this summer on the all-access "Hard Knocks" episodes that have featured the Lions.
Watt's knee injury — he is expected to be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener in Cincinnati — was not a result of a dirty play by Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. But it was the type of cut block that Heyward said he is surprised is still allowed in the NFL.
Hockenson appeared apologetic after the play, helping Watt to his feet as if to say he was sorry.
"I know it's a legal play right now," Heyward said. "I just think we should work toward player safety ... because it's a bang-bang play where a tight end goes up, then just goes straight for your knees, and he can get a running start at it."
Clean sheet
Considering they are sometimes working with young, inexperienced receivers who run wrong routes, it is surprising none of the Steelers' three quarterbacks threw an interception in the preseason. What's more, the trio combined to have a 100-plus passer rating for all three games.
All told, Mitch Trubisky, rookie Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph combined to complete 79 of 109 passes (72.4%) for 754 yards and seven touchdowns for a 112.71 rating.
"You want to make decisions because of what people are doing and not because of what others aren't," Tomlin said. "So the fact that they all played well is a good problem to have, certainly."
Pickett, their No. 1 pick, had the most touchdowns (3), best completion percentage (80.5) and top passer rating (124.65) of the three quarterbacks. Trubisky had the most passing yards (283). Rudolph had the most attempts (39).
"I want to take what I get in stride and put my best foot forward," Pickett said. "I feel confident how prepared I am, how much I put into it every game. I felt really confident with the game plan and how I wanted to attack them. It's a great first step in my pro career."
Safety needed
The Steelers might have to scroll the league's waiver wire to find a backup free safety after veteran Damontae Kazee injured his wrist and will need surgery. Kazee will begin the season on injured reserve and it is too early to tell if he can return at some point in the season.
His injury comes two weeks after another veteran safety, Karl Joseph, had his season ended when he injured his ankle in the opening preseason game. Joseph is a former No. 1 pick who was challenging for a roster spot.
On top of that, the Steelers also lost undrafted rookie safety Carlins Platel with a potential long-term injury against the Lions. That leaves second-year safety Tre Norwood and veteran Miles Killebrew as the lone potential backups.
An outside possibility is third-year safety Elijah Riley, who was claimed off waivers five days ago from the New York Jets. Riley had a pass breakup among several athletic plays against the Lions.
Observations
— Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin worked his second game in a row from the sidelines and will stay there for the start of the regular season. Austin always sat in the coaches box when he was the senior defensive assistant/secondary coach the previous three seasons. He also served as a replay coach for Tomlin, advising him about potential challenges.
—The first-team run defense was stout for all but one play in the first half, allowing 48 yards on 12 carries. However, the lone gaffe was giving up a 27-yard run to running back Jermar Jefferson on a 3rd-and-17 play near the end of the first quarter. "I was pretty [upset]," Heyward said. "Third-and-long, you've got to be ready for the draw and we gave up a first down on that."
