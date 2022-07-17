LOS ANGELES — Heading out to Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game? Or just wondering what to eat the next time you attend a Dodgers game? You will have plenty of choices.
The food and beverages offered at every U.S. ballpark have evolved to cater to the local fan base. MLB teams have stepped it up in the fan experience when it comes to dining at the ballpark. Yes, you still can eat your traditional hot dog and peanuts, however, each team has diversified its menu that resonates with the fan base and city, and hopefully to attract a new wave of baseball fans.
Dodger Stadium is no exception. The ballpark is known for its famous 10-inch Dodger Dog. But did you know that the ballpark also offers dessert nachos and spiral potatoes?
The venue has everything to satisfy your taste buds: from the traditional hot dog and Cracker Jacks to loaded tater tots and chicken taquitos served on a platter with cheese quesadilla and jalapeño poppers. There are various cuisines, treats and drinks that are common and can only be found at Chavez Ravine.
Looking through a list of everything offered can look intimidating. However, we picked the meals, treats, and drinks that stand out on paper and are visually appealing. Here are some of the traditional and creative (daring) dishes to try out at Dodger Stadium:
Food items
There are plenty of meat and plant options that can be found at most other ballparks. Here are some options that can only be found at Dodger Stadium:
— Dodger Dog: The famous hot dog is a 10-inch pork wiener wrapped in a steamed bun. Vernon-based Papa Cantella is the supplier of the pork, which recently replaced Farmer John's. Fans also have the choice to have their Dodger Dog steamed or grilled.
Fans who want a plant-based option are in luck because there's the Plant-Based Dodger Dog. The Dodgers partnered with Greenleaf Foods SPC to make Field Roast the supplier of the plant-based option.
Dodger Dogs can be found throughout the field, center field, loge and reserve levels, right and left field plaza, and top deck.
— Super Dodger Dog: If you're looking for a beef option of the Dodger Dog, then the Super Dodger Dog it is. It's an all-beef 1/3-pound frank wrapped in a steamed bun. Located on the field, loge and reserve levels and top deck.
— Doyer Dog: The Mexican-themed Dodger Dog. It's a 10-inch pork Dodger Dog topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Ketchup, mustard, and relish are optional for this version, but not necessary with what it's already packing.
— Michelada Sausage: Michelada and hot dog lovers should consider this one. The longaniza sausage is marinated in Michelada, wrapped in a Tajin-coated bun, and topped with smoked crispy pork belly, chili-lime aioli and cilantro. The Michelada Sausage can be found in the center field plaza.
— Carne asada nachos: Carne asada and nachos lovers should consider trying this. It's crispy tortilla chips served with carne asada, nacho cheese, and jalapeños. Fans can order the helmet option to receive a Dodgers souvenir. There's also the jalapeño option that does not come with the carne asada for fans craving more of a veggie option. Located at the Hornitos Cantina and LA Taqueria in the right field plaza, center field and Reserve Level 17.
— Burnt-end Nachos: This is taking nachos to the next level. This version of nachos includes crispy BBQ burnt ends before being smothered in BBQ sauce, BBQ-spiced sour cream and jalapeños. Oh, and nacho cheese is included. Located at Think Blue BBQ in the left field plaza and Reserve Level 32.
— Brooklyn Dodgers Pizza: They say never forget your roots. And a way for the Dodgers do that is with the Brooklyn Dodgers Pizza. It's a 12-inch thin crust pizza that comes with pepperoni or just cheese options.
— Dodger Double Burger: This one will probably fill you up. It contains two beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, dill pickle and grand slam sauce on a brioche bun. Can add crispy bacon and/or chili for extra.
— Dodger Blue Burger: Another filler with a Dodger twist to it. It contains two beef patties, blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, dill pickle, horseradish-mustard sauce on a brioche bun. Can add crispy bacon and/or chili.
— L.A. Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Craving a nice spicy kick? The L.A. Spicy Chicken Sandwich has napalm aioli, spicy pickles and is served on a soft potato bun. The spicy sandwich is sold at Hot Corner in Field 47.
Special meals and snacks
Here are meals and snacks that are not your ordinary ballpark food and snacks, but are very suitable for Instagram:
— Korean Short Rib Bowl: Steamed rice topped with wok-fired beef and steamed broccoli. It's served on a half baseball bowl which could be recycled for cereal and other foods eaten in a bowl. You can find it at Base Bowls on the field level.
— MVP Platter: This one is for the BBQ lovers. The platter consists of burnt ends, cornbread, pulled pork, coleslaw and smoked picante. It's available at the Think Blue BBQ in the center field plaza.
— Louisiana Hot Link, Bratwurst, Italian Sausage and Plant Based Bratwurst are available for attendees looking for other options than the Doyer Dogs and sausages. You can find the above at the LA on Deck Circle on the field and reserve levels.
— Nashville Style Tenders: If you like Nashville style hot chicken, then you might want to try the tenders. They are tossed in Nashville seasoning and served with crinkle cut fries. Available at the Sweet Chick stand on the field level.
— Taqueria Platter: This one is for the Mexican food fanatics. The platter consists of chicken taquitos served with jalapeño poppers and a cheese quesadilla. You can snag one or how many you can eat at the Hornitos Cantina on field level and LA Taqueria on reserve.
— Caprese Grinder: Fans will have sandwich options. First up: the Caprese Grinder. It's served on French bread with fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes and balsamic glaze. It's available at Dodgers Deli on the loge level.
— Cold Cuts Grinder: Another option for sandwich eaters. The Cold Cuts Grinder is served on a French roll with mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and hot giardiniera. Also available at Dodgers Deli on the loge level.
— Roast Beef Dip Sandwich: For the beefy sandwich lovers. It's served on a French roll with shaved roast beef, provolone cheese and grilled onions. Available at Dodgers Deli on the loge level.
— Spiral Potatoes:-The name says it all. Potato lovers will want to check this out and ask a friend to help eat one or two. The Spiral Potatoes are roasted and seasoned with salt and pepper, garlic, mesquite, tajin, cotija cheese and chili lime aioli. There's also the signature BBQ Burnt Ends potato with BBQ spice, chipotle aioli and pickled red onions. Both can be found at the Tatoes Stand on the reserve level.
Drinks
There's your typical fountain and alcoholic drinks you can find throughout the stadium, but here are two options attendees should consider:
— Aguas Frescas: Fans of this Mexican beverage will have plenty of flavors to choose from: Mango with mango chunks and rim dip; horchata with Mazapan rim; Strawberry-Kiwi with strawberry chunks; and Pineapple with pineapple chunks and tamarindo rim. All flavors located at the Hornitos Cantina on field level, Eats and Drinks in center field and the LA Taqueria on reserve.
— Brew Heaven: It's the old name of the old Dodgers Blonde Ale and is from Golden Road Brewing. The beer is brewed with Bravo and Cascade hops.
Desserts
Dodger Stadium does offer your typical soft serve ice cream, packaged frozen treats, shakes and other treats found at most ballparks. However, if you have some extra room for more bites and are looking for something different and a combination of savory and sweet here are two desserts to consider:
— Funnel Fries: They are served with chocolate or raspberry syrup and powdered sugar. Available at the Dunkin' stand on the field level and Trolly Treats on the loge and reserve levels.
— Dessert Nachos: Traditional-style nacho bowl served with buñuelos, soft serve ice cream, strawberries and chocolate sauce. Located at the Dunkin' stand on field level and Sweet Spot on loge.
