NEW YORK — Giants center Billy Price and his wife tragically lost a baby boy 15 weeks into pregnancy this week, and Price is doubtful to play Sunday in Chicago as he and his family mourn.
“It is with the most shattered hearts that we have to share the news of our Baby Boy gaining his Angel Wings and being with God in heaven,” Price posted on Instagram. “We are heartbroken that this is our new reality and cannot wrap our heads around it.”
Price added he and his wife “pray that no one ever has to endure this pain and I pray for everyone who already has gone through this or are going through it now. It is hands down the hardest and most painful experience we have ever been through. We are so grateful for the 15 weeks we had with our baby, the excitement our boy gave us & the amount of love and joy we have felt watching him grow and my wife’s body change.”
Head coach Joe Judge said the Giants “fully support Billy and his wife” as an organization regardless of when he decides to return to the team.
“We fully support Billy, fully support Billy as an organization, him and his wife and their family and what they’re going through right now,” Judge said Friday. “We left the door open to Billy in a lot of ways in terms of whatever he needs from us. When I talked to him earlier in the week, I let him know, ‘Hey, listen, if you’ve got to come in here and let this be a distraction, if you want to stay engaged with the game plan, if you want to come out and practice and blow off some steam and hit the weight room, whatever you’ve got to do.’
“He’s dealing with something that a lot of us have been blessed that we haven’t had to deal with,” Judge continued. “He’s going through something personally that we’ve got to make sure we account for and give him support as an organization, as a person. I wouldn’t fully rule him out at this moment, but he has not been at practice with us. He’s not been in-person in the meetings. The Zoom’s been available to him, but we’re letting him and his wife right now have the time they need and fully supporting him in what they’re going through.”
Price did show up at the facility for COVID-19 testing Friday, but he is not expected to play. Matt Skura is expected to start at center in front of QB Mike Glennon with Wes Martin at left guard.
Skura has been starting at left guard but was benched for Martin halfway through last week’s loss to the Eagles.
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.