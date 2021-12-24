FILE - New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Graham the Christmas season, except during football season. While that may sound bah-humbug-ish, Graham insists Christmas doesn't bring out the Scrooge in him. It's just that his workaholic approach dampens the mood a little.