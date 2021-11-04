NEW YORK — Kadarius Toney needs to put his phone down.
The Giants’ rookie let go an incredibly insensitive, tone deaf and misguided tweet on Thursday in defense of Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III.
Ruggs, 22, was driving 156 miles per hour with a blood alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit on Tuesday morning before his Corvette slammed into the rear of a car that burst into flames, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog, according to prosecutors.
Toney’s response to the tragedy was to excuse Ruggs’ alleged felony that caused another person’s death as a “mistake,” and to criticize everyone else in the world for judging him.
“We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say,” Toney tweeted on his account, @0fficialC2N. “[H]e know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved.”
Toney has his comments turned off on Twitter, but he got ratioed beyond belief with quote tweets for his inane thoughts. Ex-Jet Damien Woody was one of the thousands of people disgusted by Toney’s response.
“Some of ya’ll youngins don’t believe in accountability is the problem!” Woody tweeted on @damienwoody. “A person was killed b/c of a terrible decision.”
But Toney woke up Thursday morning and doubled down. With two laughing faces, he tweeted: “tough talkin don’t faze me… ….gangsta.”
