FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money last him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) play host to the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium.