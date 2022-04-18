NEW YORK — The Mets will wait another day to face off against the San Francisco Giants.
Monday’s game, the first of the three-game set, has been postponed because of rain, the team announced three hours before the previously scheduled first pitch.
The game will be made up Tuesday in a single-admission double header, which will start at 3:10 p.m.
The second game will begin about 30-40 minutes after the first ends, but a starter has not yet been named. Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday’s game.
