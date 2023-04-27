The Giants took Maryland cornerback with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up one spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Giants sent the 160th and 240th overall picks to the Jaguars to move up from the 25th pick.
After a season in which they exceeded expectations by winning a playoff game, the Giants came into the draft with a few roster holes. Among the more pressing needs: more receiving targets for newly extended quarterback Daniel Jones, reinforcements in the secondary and help in the interior offensive line.
Banks has good size (6-foot, 197 pounds), speed (4.35-second 40 at the Combine) and explosiveness (11-4 broad jump, 42-inch vertical) for an outside cornerback. He had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 28 games at Maryland.
