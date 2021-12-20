Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-12, fourth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -8.5; over/under is 211.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies are 15-7 in Western Conference games. Memphis is the league leader with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 8.9.
The Thunder are 7-12 in conference play. Oklahoma City is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting on Dec. 3, with Jackson scoring 27 points points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16.3 points. Dillon Brooks is shooting 45.1% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.6 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.8 points per game.
Thunder: 3-7, averaging 99.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).
Thunder: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.