FILE - Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 30, 2022, in Detroit. Ureshela went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, asking for $10 million rather than the team's $8.4 million offer. The 31-year-old hit .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs last season for Minnesota, which traded him to the Angels on Nov. 18 for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo.