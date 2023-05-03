ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals’ path to ending their losing skid went directly through the game’s most dominant presence and Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, and they navigated that treacherous path with a razor-thin margin for error.
However, with a victory within reach in ninth inning Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos gave up three runs, much of it to a chorus of booing from multiple corners of the ballpark as the Cardinals losing streak extended to five games with a 6-4 loss to the Angels in front of an announced 42,148 at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Angels tied the score, 4-4, in the ninth on a pinch-hit 434-foot home run by Jake Lamb, the first batter Gallegos faced. Two batters later with one out, the Angels’ other elite superstar, Mike Trout, bashed a go-ahead home run down the left field line.
Ohtani doubled and scored an insurance run on Anthony Rendon’s RBI single as the Angels handed the Cardinals (10-21) a heartbreaking defeat.
Gallegos (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits, including two home runs, in one inning.
The Cardinals offense, ranked 21st in the majors in runs per game at the start of the day, hadn’t homered in four games. They’d scored four combined runs in the previous three games.
Ohtani came into the game leading all pitchers in the majors in opponent’s batting average (.102) and ranked among the leaders in strikeouts (fifth, 46), ERA (sixth, 1.85) and WHIP (sixth, 0.82).
Despite that backdrop, the Cardinals responded with a pair of home runs and more hits against Ohtani than any opponent in his last 10 starts.
All four of the Cardinals’ runs came against Ohtani. They clung to a 4-3 lead until the ninth inning.
Designated hitter Nolan Gorman and center fielder Dylan Carlson each homered off of Ohtani. Gorman went 2-for-4 in the game, while Carlson went 1-for-3.
Nolan Arenado, who’d had 5 hits in his previous 50 at-bats, went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. Catcher Willson Contreras also had two hits (2-for4), including an RBI double off of Ohtani.
Mikolas’ start goes for naught
In his first four starts, Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas gave up 18 earned runs (19 total runs) on 36 hits and five walks in 20 innings. He posted an ERA of 8.10 with an opponent’s batting average of .396 and a slugging percentage of .615 during that stretch.
In his previous two starts prior to Wednesday, Mikolas allowed three runs on nine hits and four walks in 11 2/3 innings. He held opponents to a .205 batting average and a .409 slugging percentage.
Angels infielder Brandon Drury tied the score with solo home run in the second inning, and the Angels took the lead in the third courtesy of back-to-back singles to start the inning followed by a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by Ohtani that made the score 2-1. They tacked on another run on an infield single down the third base line by Hunter Renfroe. Trout scored on Renfroe’s chopper to give the Angels a two-run advantage, 3-1.
The Angels (17-14) scored as many runs in three innings as Mikolas had allowed in his previous two starts combined.
Thanks to a three-run fourth inning by the Cardinals against Ohtani, Mikolas left the game in position to earn the win. Mikolas allowed three runs on eight hits, one home run, in 5 2/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.
Ohtani makes more history
Ohtani finished his outing with 13 strikeouts in five innings on the mound. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Ohtani’s 13th strikeout game him 500 career strikeouts in Major League Baseball, which put him in exclusive company as just the second player with 500 strikeouts as a pitcher and 100 or more home runs as a hitter. He joined Hall of Famer and baseball legend Babe Ruth as the only two men to accomplish that feat.
The 13 strikeouts also matched the single-game high by a pitcher in the majors this season. Toronto’s Kevin Gausman, Minnesota’s Sonny Gray and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider each also struck out 13 in starts this season. Ohtani also matched his career high for strikeouts in a game. He struck out 13 against the Kansas City Royals on June 22, 2022.
Cardinals slaying a dragon
Ohtani entered the day having held opposing lineups to three hits or fewer in 10 consecutive starts, which tied the longest streak in MLB history (not including pitchers serving as “openers”). Jacob deGrom was the only other pitcher with 10 straight starts of three or fewer hits allowed when he put together his own streak in 2021.
The Cardinals grabbed an early lead on a smash by Gorman that went 418 feet to center field on the first pitch he saw from Ohtani in the first inning. Gorman’s seventh home run of the season gave the Cardinals a 1-0 edge after Ohtani struck out Lars Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt to start his outing.
After the Angels tied the score 1-1 on a solo home run by Brandon Drury in the second inning, the Cardinals bounced back to score three runs on three hits against Ohtani in a four-batter stretch in the fourth inning. Back-to-back doubles by Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras made it a one-run game as Arenado scored on Contreras’ drive into the right field corner. Arenado’s double marked his first extra-base hit 13 games. Arenado entered the day having had five hits in his previous 50 at-bats.
With Contreras on second base, Dylan Carlson blasted a 1-0 slider 409 feet to center field for a two-run home run. That gave the Cardinals four hits off of Ohtani, and it gave Carlson his first home run since August 14,2022 (177 plate appearances, 156 at-bats). The two-run homer gave the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.
