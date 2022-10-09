BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach ended its run of three consecutive Rhine derby defeats on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over 10-man Cologne in the Bundesliga.
The game was effectively decided at the end of the first half when Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz was sent off for a second yellow card. Jonas Hofmann was the other central figure and was involved in three goals and two penalties.
Hoffman set up Marvin Friedrich to open the scoring with a header from a corner in the 27th, then conceded a penalty when he kicked Kainz while trying to clear the ball.
Kainz equalized with a coolly taken spot kick in the 31st, but was then sent off before the interval when he caught Hoffman in the face with his elbow as he sought to clear the ball.
Ramy Bensebaini scored from the resultant penalty, and Gladbach captain Lars Stindl made it 3-1 in the 46th before Hoffman set up Bensebaini’s second goal in the 76th.
Marcus Thurman completed the scoring in injury time.
FREIBURG TOP FOR NOW
Hertha Berlin and Freiburg’s unbeaten streaks continued in a 2-2 draw, enough for Freiburg to go top by a point ahead of former leader Union Berlin’s game at Stuttgart later.
Hertha stretched its run without defeat in the Bundesliga to five games, but is still waiting for its first win at home, and Freiburg is now unbeaten in 10 across all competitions.
Freiburg made the better start and the visitors deserved Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s 22nd-minute opener after Ritsu Doan did brilliantly to set him up. Koan controlled Nicolas Höfler’s pass with his shoulder, then turned one way and another to elude Marvin Plattenhardt before picking out Kyereh.
Hertha responded by playing with more intensity and was rewarded when Freiburg captain Christian Günter was penalized for handball. Dodi Lukebakio equalized from the resulting penalty in the 34th.
The home team went on to miss several good chances before Suat Serdar scored with a fine strike in the 61st, set up by Marco Richter, who had just come on minutes before.
Hertha continued pushing forward but was undone when goalkeeper Oliver Christensen failed to gather a corner in the 78th. Kevin Schade was quickest to the dropping ball as he squeezed his shot past three Hertha defenders.
Hertha before the game expressed solidarity with “ all women in Iran who are so brave to fight for their rights ” and noted that former Hertha player Ali Daei is no longer allowed to leave the country after expressing his support for women’s rights.
The game took place days after Hertha backer Lars Windhorst said he wanted his money back after falling out again with club management.
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.