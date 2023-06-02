FILE - Gladbach's coach Daniel Farke reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 29, 2023. Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Daniel Farke left the German club on Friday after his season in charge ended with the club missing out on qualifying for European competitions. Farke had been at Gladbach since June 2022 and led the team to a 10th-place finish in the Bundesliga after a late slump.