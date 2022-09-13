LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center's 12th Annual In Pink Brunch & Comedy Show will be held at the Andover Country Club on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.
This event, dedicated to women's health programs, will be held in person after two years of virtual shows. The headliner is nationally known comedien Christine Hurley, a Boston favorite who has been featured on “America’s Got Talent.”
The health center is also honoring the memory of philanthropist Rosalyn Kempton Wood, a longtime friend of the organization whose generosity helped ensure women in need throughout the Merrimack Valley received basic and critical health care. The 2022 Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award for Inspirational Leadership will be presented to Zoila M. Gomez-Ruiz, Esq., an outspoken advocate for immigrants. She is passionate about giving back to the community that helped her become an attorney and giving a voice to those in need, according to a statement from GLFHC.
The Brunch & Comedy Show also features silent auction items, raffle prizes and the crowd-favorite Mystery Boxes. For further information about the event, auction items, sponsorships and ticket sales, view the health center’s In Pink webpage through glfhc.org.
The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center works to improve and maintain the health of individuals and families in the Merrimack Valley by providing a network of high-quality, comprehensive services and by training health care professionals to respond to the needs of a culturally diverse population. More than 62,000 patients depend on GLFHC for their primary health care needs at locations in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.