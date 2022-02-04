Samford Bulldogs (14-8, 4-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 3-7 SoCon)
Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford's 80-72 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.
The Citadel Bulldogs have gone 6-5 in home games. Citadel is sixth in the SoCon with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Hayden Brown averaging 2.1.
The Samford Bulldogs are 4-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford is ninth in the SoCon with 13.3 assists per game led by Glover averaging 4.3.
The Citadel Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 18.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Citadel Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Citadel.
Glover is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.
Samford Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.