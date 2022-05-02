DETROIT — When you listened to general manager Steve Yzerman during Monday's season-ending press conference, in regard to coach Jeff Blashill, it was time to make a change.
Yzerman announced two days ago Blashill would not be retained, but despite praising Blashill for his professionalism, work ethic and preparedness, on the ice the Wings had stalled.
"We had gotten to a point fundamentally, we had regressed," Yzerman said.
There's not any timetable, Yzerman said, on naming a replacement, and added he would not limit himself to the NHL or American League in terms of a coaching pull, and will cast a wide net.
The Wings' inability to make progress defensively was a major issue, in Yzerman's estimation, in the team's second-half slide, along with a strength of schedule that ranked among the NHL's hardest.
In other topics:
— Yzerman was pleased with the progress of forward Jonatan Berggren in Grand Rapids, and would expect Berggren to compete for a roster spot in the NHL in training camp, though not guaranteed of anything.
— Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, the Wings' first-round pick last summer, will compete for a roster spot and Yzerman sounded as if Edvinsson could be ready for the NHL.
— Yzerman is not making any coaching changes at minor league affiliate Grand Rapids.
-------
©2022 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.