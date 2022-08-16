Godsmack has a powerful sound.
But in addition to entertaining audiences with its intense brand of rock ‘n’ roll, the band also enjoys getting the word out about important causes, and Godsmack will be doing both at a concert in Boston on Aug. 27.
The event, which will be the first performance to be held at the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, will raise money for the Scars Foundation and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
In doing so, it will also represent a combined effort by two natives of the Merrimack Valley, starting with Godsmack lead singer Sully Erna of Lawrence.
Along with founding the Scars Foundation, primarily to address mental illness, he is also the son of Sal Erna, who will lead the St. Alfio Band in the Feast of the Three Saints festival held in Lawrence over Labor Day weekend.
The other driving force is Sen. Barry Finegold of Andover, who recently founded the 617 Rocks Foundation to harness “the community-building power of music” to raise money for mental health awareness and cancer research and treatment.
“Originally, I wanted to do this last year just for the Scars Foundation,” Finegold said.
But after his wife, Amy, was diagnosed with breast cancer, Finegold wanted research to be an equal beneficiary of the event. The disease also recently struck his mother, who is doing OK following treatment at Dana-Farber in Methuen. Cancer also took the life of Finegold’s sister, Joni, 10 years ago.
“She was the smart one in the family,” Finegold said. “She was an amazing person who was in the foreign service and served our country in Northern Ireland and Bogota, Colombia, during the drug wars. She was raising two young girls at the time. It was a very sad situation.”
Finegold has always been a fan of Godsmack’s music and described it as “one of the most successful, if not the most successful, rock bands to come out of the Merrimack Valley.” He connected with the Scars Foundation shortly after the pandemic began.
“During COVID, I had been talking with the senator about what can we do to help because we couldn’t do our programming in person,” said Naomi Traficant, executive director of Scars. “It was asked if we could donate tablets to the senior citizens program (in Lawrence) because they were feeling so isolated.”
After being asked for 10 tablets, she bought 15 from Best Buy. The Scars Foundation will donate $10,000 during the Feast of the Three Saints to start a fund in honor of Sal Erna.
“It’s going to be going toward mental health resources within Lawrence that we already work with,” Traficant said.
Starting next year, the Scars Foundation will award a scholarship to a student going on to college to prepare for a career in a mental health field.
But just as the foundation addresses a range of issues associated with mental health problems, it also works in a variety of settings.
“We do a lot of work in Appalachia,” Traficant said. “I’m passionate about it. The people are so resilient and so strong.”
She fell in love with the region through its music, and has developed a partnership with Frontier Health, which operates in Tennessee and Virginia.
“They’re really into what we do, which offers a lot of new modalities to their existing programs for mental health,” Traficant said.
Finegold hopes the concert will be the first of many fundraisers involving his foundation. Tickets for Godsmack can be purchased at 617rocks.org.
