Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens.
Montreal has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 5-5-1 record overall. The Canadiens rank fifth in the league serving 11.7 penalty minutes per game.
Vegas is 10-2-0 overall and 5-1-0 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 7-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.
Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and seven assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.
Mark Stone has four goals and six assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Evgenii Dadonov: out (undisclosed).
Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
