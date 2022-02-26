Colorado Avalanche (37-10-4, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, second in the Pacific)
Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Vegas. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 64 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 42 assists.
The Golden Knights are 16-10-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jack Eichel with 0.7.
The Avalanche are 12-4-2 against opponents from the Central. Colorado is the top team in the Western Conference with 6.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 1.0.
In their last meeting on Feb. 16, Colorado won 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 40 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 27 assists. Brett Howden has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.
Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 40 games this season. Mikko Rantanen has 12 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).
Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.